Linlithgow Museum gears up for busy weekend ahead

Linlithgow Museum is gearing up for two big events next weekend, which will see the attraction hopefully raise funds and its profile.

The museum is run by the Linlithgow Heritage Trust - which will host its Autumn Antique, Vintage & Collectors Fair at Linlithgow Academy on Saturday, September 14, to raise money for the local attraction, which opened in April this year.

Parking is free and doors are open 9am until 4pm. Admission costs £1 and accompanied children under 14 go free. There will be a raffle, tea, coffee and home baking, and also a pop-up café, run by The Coffee Neuk.’

Linlithgow Museum project manager Stephen Balfour said: “It’s a popular event, which has been running every spring and autumn for about seven years. There will be 70 tables there with all sorts of antique dealers.

“It’s only a pound to get in, and we will have food and drink. It’s not just for someone who is passionate about antiques, but also people who are just curious.

“One of the trustees here has always had a passion for antiques and he thought it was a good idea a few years ago to raise money for the heritage trust as we moved towards having a museum.

“It’s quite an important event – we had 500 people at the last one. The money is very important, we are not blessed with lots of funding.

“The museum really has to develop different events and initiatives to raise money to allow the museum to function and stay open.”

Linlithgow Museum is also participating in West Lothian’s Doors Open Days event, a free festival that celebrates Scottish heritage and the built environment.

Pop-in on Saturday, September 14, between 10am and 4pm, and on Sunday,September 15, between 1pm and 4pm.

“This is obviously the first year we have participated,” said Stephen.

“We have sent some of our cinemfilms to be digtalised which we will play on a loop. We also have prizes and things for youngsters to enjoy.

“The museum is quite new to some people. So this event is great to be involved in to raise our profile and welcome new visitors. Hopefully people visit both events on the same day.”

Meanwhile, Linlithgow Jazz will host a concert this weekend in the town. On Saturday, Delta 8 will perform at the Queen Margaret Hall, at 7.30pm. Tickets , £10, are on sale online at Eventbrite or in person at Linlithgow’s bookshop Far From The Madding Crowd, 20 High Street.