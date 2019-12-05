Lewis Capaldi updates fans amid voice fears ahead of tonight's Edinburgh Usher Hall concert

Chart-topping singing sensation Lewis Capaldi has moved to ease fans' fears ahead of upcoming shows in Edinburgh and Glasgow amid concerns over his voice.

Bathgate star Capaldi, who recently scored a US number one with mega-hit Someone You Loved, returns to Scotland this week for a trio of shows in the Central Belt.

Capaldi moved to reassure fans that he would make his Scottish shows despite voice fears.

The 23-year-old is booked to play the Capital's Usher Hall tonight ahead of two nights at the O2 Academy in Glasgow.

The shows come after he announced he was pulling out of shows in Nottingham and Sheffield after suffering vocal troubles last week.

The singer-songwriter lost his voice during a show at the O2 Academy in Brixton on Friday and was advised to cancel upcoming dates.

The cancellations had sparked fear among Scots fans of the star that he would also be forced to axe his shows north of the border.

In an Instagram announcement issued on Thursday, Capaldi apologised to fans for missing the two dates on his UK tour, but revealed he had been under strict doctors orders to save his voice.

Speaking about his Scottish shows, he revealed he wouldn't be taking part in any Q&As, preferring instead to protect his voice for the concerts.

The star also moved to reassure fans that the three shows - tonight's Usher Hall gig included - would go ahead.

He commented: "I saw a doctor this morning, she told me that, while my voice is a lot better, she advises that I don't do the Q&As because it could put more strain on my voice for the shows that we're going to be doing this week.

"For me the shows have to be my paramount concern. The shows in Edinburgh and Glasgow will be going ahead."

He added: "I'm so, so sorry to anyone who has bought tickets or preordered an album to get this (entry to the Q&As). You will be refunded if you got an album and entry to this."

Writing in relation to the troubled Brixton show, Capaldi said last week: “Last night in Brixton was one of the hardest performances I’ve had to do and thank you so, so much to everyone that came down and helped out with the tougher parts of some of those tunes.

“I’m so sorry that my voice wasn’t as up to it as I had hoped it would be.

“As you know, I have been struggling with my voice since touring in America and the European leg and much of this UK stretch of this tour has been difficult. I’ve had many URGENT check ups with various doctors and under each of their professional advisories I need to take it very easy and unfortunately have to cancel the next three shows.

“I desperately want to be able to perform every show I advertise and put on for you all. And I’m so sorry to everyone that bought tickets to the cancelled shows. Genuinely hate letting anyone down.”

Lewis Capaldi's sold out concert at Edinburgh's Usher Hall begins tonight at 7pm.

His previous appearance in the Capital was during August for the Summer Sessions in Princes Street Gardens.

Capaldi's Glasgow shows mark the end of the UK leg of his tour, with the singer jetting back out to America shortly afterwards.