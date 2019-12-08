Lewis Capaldi shocks fans by putting tab on at Greggs after Scottish gig

Fans attending Lewis Capaldi’s concert at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Saturday night were treated to a free after gig-Greggs by the Bathgate star.

Taking to the stage, the ‘Someone You Loved’ singer surprised the 2,500 strong crowd by announcing that he’d put a tab at the Greggs in the city centre for gig-goers to enjoy.

Hundreds of supporters descended on the Argyle Street shop which stayed open late to serve fans to celebrate one of his final home coming gigs this weekend, ending his 2019 European tour.

Before the gig, Lewis announced to his 4.2 million Instagram followers: “As a thank you for coming tonight I’ve put a tab behind the local Greggs on Argyle Street for you all.

“The Bakes are on me! Steak Bakes, Vegan Sausage Rolls and doughnuts, get whatever you want. You’ll just need your blue wristband after the gig.”

Lewis recently bagged his second UK number 1 of the year with his latest hit 'Before You Go' on The Official Big Top 40. ‘Someone You Loved’ has also now been streamed more than a billion times worldwide and has even climbed to the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Earlier this year he thrilled his followers by going undercover and serving at a Greggs shop in Middlesbrough before a string of gigs in the North East.

