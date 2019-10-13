Lewis Capaldi recalls impressions of Fat Bastard as four-year-old in video slashing TV Scottish accents

Singer Lewis Capaldi reacted to Scottish accents in movies and TV shows in a video on an American YouTube channel, after admitting he would impersonate the Fat Bastard as a four-year-old.

The West-lothian celebrity Lewis Capaldi appeared on the American YouTube channel Fine Brothers Entertainment (FBE)

During the interview, Mr Capaldi jokingly said: "This should be easy, because I am from Scotland," before watching clips of Fat Bastard in the Austin Powers series, admitting he used to do impressions of the character at parties as a four-year-old.

He said: "I used to go: 'Look at my sexy body'. Also it's strange that in real life, I became a fat bastard.

"I mean, if you look at Fat Bastard and then you look at me, doesn't look too dissimilar."

Lewis Capaldi appeared in a video slashing Scottish accents in films.

He further informed the viewers the correct name isn't Fat Bastard, but "fat baster, if he's Scottish."

Although he was kind to Mike Meyer's impression of a Scotsman, giving it a point for accuracy, he was less benevolent of others.

In the video on the channel, which has over 32 million subscribers, the 22-year-old star was impatient with Mel Gibson's Braveheart 'freedom' speech, saying: "Let's just go get killed and kill some people."

He added: "Don't shout freedom at Scottish people, it's very annoying."

When asked to comment on the accent, he said: "It's just Mel Gibson doing a Scottish accent."

"It's not that bad, it's just not the best, so I'll say not accurate, because I feel like I should say at least one isn't."

The Someone You Loved singer went on to discuss James Doonan's Scotty from the original Star Trek, The Simpsons' Groundskeeper Willie and Mike Meyer's Shrek.

He commented: "I didn't even know Shrek had a Scottish accent, I just thought that's how ogres sounded!"

But he admitted parts of it did sound accurate, concluding: "I think Shrek is good, good guy, good accent."