Landmark new BBC Scotland series to chart 'definitive history of modern Scotland'

A major new documentary series charting the "definitive history of modern Scotland" is to be made for BBC Scotland.

Broadcaster Kirsty Wark is to present the four-part series, which will explore how the nation has evolved and transformed over the last 50 years by recalling the big events which have had lasting effects" on the country.

Billed as a "landmark" series by its producers, they say Becoming Scotland will feature interviews with Scotland's "greatest thinkers, politicians, cultural leaders, artists and actors" who were "witnesses" to era defining episodes.

Two Rivers Media, the production company led by Wark's husband, Alan Clements, has won the commission for four hour-long programmes, which will be shown on the new BBC Scotland channel, which launched nearly a year ago.

The same company is behind the new series Frankie Boyle's Tour of Scotland, which launched earlier this month.

Wark said: "As someone who has witnessed first-hand and reported on the biggest events of the last 50 years – everything from my very first reporting gig interviewing Simple Minds, to nation-changing events such as the Dunblane tragedy and the Independence referendum – I am proud to be presenting this new, definitive, series.

"Scotland has changed immeasurably since 1970. Becoming Scotland is not just about macro history.

"It is the perspective of the men and women who were eyewitnesses to the key events which makes this series so different.”

David Harron, commissioning executive for BBC Scotland, said: “The BBC Scotland channel has established a reputation for commissioning high-quality factual programmes that tell compelling stories of how contemporary Scotland has been shaped.

"Becoming Scotland will bring the audience fresh insights into key events that have had lasting effects on the development of the country over the last half century.”

Each episode will look at a different chapter in the nation's history (1970 to 1982; 1983 to 1996; 1997 to 2007; and 2008 to 2020), including highlighting events that "once appeared of little significance, now revealed as moments that changed the nation."

Mick McAvoy, head of factual at Two Rivers, said: “The last 50 years have transformed Scotland.

"This landmark documentary series will begin in the Seventies and we will hear from Scotland’s best and brightest to reveal how the nation has grown, suffered and changed to become the place it is today.

"The Two Rivers’ team have an outstanding track record in both landmark documentaries and human interest storytelling, so we are perfectly placed to deliver this ambitious series which we expect to have both UK and global appeal.”