Kinghorn RNLI host annual open day this weekend

Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat volunteers will host their annual Open Day this Saturday.

And organisers would love to see as many people as possible at the beach.

The Open Day – the highlight of the fundraising calendar in Kinghorn – will begin at noon and feature many attractions, including rescue demonstrations, Newfoundland rescue dog demonstrations, beach games, and stalls, including a huge plant stall.

Giving a preview of the day, Neil Chalmers, crew member, said: “This promises to be a great day out for the whole family. We have many of our usual stalls, as well as popular attractions including beach games, Fire Service, Coastguard, Ambulance, Police, and a yellow welly throwing competition.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the Newfoundland rescue dogs displaying their canine rescue skills.

“We will also have future crew training for our younger visitors where they can practice some of the skills to be a lifeboat crew member, including knot tying and casualty care.

“The duty volunteer lifeboat crew will demonstrate their capabilities during two exciting displays.

“We will also have lifeboat souvenirs, baking, burgers, tombola and face painting. It costs around £1600 per year to train a crewmember and we have around 20 volunteers at Kinghorn so fundraising events like these are essential.”

He added: “So far in 2019, Kinghorn has responded to over 40 callouts, making this the busiest year on record so far.”