Kids Go Wild raise funds for Cash For Kids with birthday bash in West Lothian woodlands. Here’s how you can help...

IF you go down to the woods today... well, maybe not today, but certainly on 31 August, you could well be in for a big surprise.

Kids Gone Wild, the West Lothian-based woodland activity business, is celebrating its first birthday with a woodland birthday bash, to raise money for charity.

The birthday bash, between 1pm-3pm at Bellsquarry Woods will include a fire-lighting and marshmallow extravanganza, bug hunting and forest exploring, den building, woodland crafts and the Little Boots woodland play gym.

Tickets are £2.50 and can be bought on the Kids Gone Wild website www.kidsgonewild.co.uk

The ticket includes a Kids Gone Wild party bag and entry into a prize draw to win a free Kids Gone Wild birthday party worth £120.

The charity benefitting from the occasion is Cash For Kids, with money being raised through cash donations at the event and a Pay it Forward ‘Karma’ ticket scheme online.

Rob Scott-Branton, Owner and Chief Den Builder at Kids Gone Wild, who have registered as an official Radio Forth Charity Champion, says, “We are really excited to start fundraising for Cash for Kids.

“We were keen to partner with a charity that makes a difference to the lives of children in our area who need a bit of help.

“Champions can fund raise any way they choose so our first birthday celebration in the woods is the perfect way to start.”

He adds, “Everyone is equal in the woods. It is a place to disconnect rediscover the fun nature has to offer. The positive influence this can have on children’s wellbeing shouldn’t be underestimated.

“We hope to inspire children to explore, enjoy and appreciate the outdoors so that they learn to appreciate and care for their surroundings and protect them for the next generation.”

“We’d love people to get on board with our mission and buy Karma tickets to help pay it forward.”