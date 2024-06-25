Jupiter Artland and EAF share first news of line up for one of Scotland’s biggest outdoor parties

Jupiter Artland and EAF (Edinburgh Art Festival) have announced that JUPITER RISING x EAF will return in 2024 for a one-night-only event this August.

Held in Jupiter Artland’s iconic landscape, JUPITER RISING is Scotland’s artist-driven art and music festival that is now partnering with EAF for a second year to throw a party with a full programme of experimental music, poetry, artist performance, the return of the infamous late night stage and more.

This year's festival will take a Queer Summer Fete as its theme, expect experimental best-in-show, acid bright bunting, gay-pole dancing, and a towering cake bar serving drinks all night. Saturday 17 August, 6pm - 1am. Book your ticket here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JUPITER RISING x EAF invites audiences to explore, discover and celebrate underrepresented artistic voices, championing queer artists and experimental practice.

With the full line up to be announced, organisers can now reveal that the event will be opened with a special Scottish launch with Gemma Rolls-Bentley to launch her latest book Queer Art : From Canvas To Club, And The Spaces Between with EAF24 artist Prem Sahib.

Later in the evening JUPITER RISING x EAF will welcome back Sgàire Wood for Sgàiraoke, before we dance the night away at our infamous late-night stage, this year curated by Femmergy – an intersectional, open space to celebrate femme art and music. Explore the park after hours with Jupiter Artland’s summer exhibitions Andrew Sim and Laura Aldridge open until 7:30pm.

“Following the success of last year, we are thrilled to partner with EAF once more for a one-night-only party at Jupiter Artland. JUPITER RISING is central to our programme, and it’s fantastic that the ethos of this event is aligned with the programming from the EAF team. We look forward to welcoming audiences this August,” said Nicky Wilson, Director, Jupiter Artland.

“Now in our 20th year, EAF seeks to celebrate resistance through this year’s programme. I’m so excited to continue this collaboration with Jupiter Artland, it’s become a massive moment in EAF’s programme that welcomes audiences to an evening of art and performance.” - Kim McAleese, Director, Edinburgh Art Festival.

EAF (Edinburgh Art Festival) is the UK’s largest annual festival of visual art. Founded in 2004, we cultivate connections between artists, collaborators and communities to develop contemporary visual art projects in Edinburgh. In August, we present the UK’s largest annual visual art festival that is deeply rooted in the city and Scotland, with a global dialogue and connection. We amplify intersectional voices and perspectives. 2024 is EAF’s 20th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad