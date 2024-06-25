Iconic Perthshire resort launches land train in time for summer

By Sophie WallaceContributor
Published 25th Jun 2024, 14:27 BST
Comment
One of Scotland’s best-loved family resorts, Crieff Hydro Hotel, has launched a brand-new land train to transport visitors around its vast estate this summer.

The affectionately named ‘Hydro Express’ will transfer guests from the front doors of the iconic Crieff Hydro Hotel to the resort’s Action Glen Outdoor Activity Centre, stopping off at the foot of The Knock of Crieff along the way.

The land train is set to launch its fully timetabled service in July, as families from around the world descend on Perthshire for the summer holidays.

Hide Ad

Richard Leckie from the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “The Hydro Express is a game-changer for guests who want to explore every corner of the Crieff Hydro estate, and we can’t wait to welcome passengers from around the world to explore our stunning grounds this summer."

To learn more, visit: www.crieffhydro.com or visit the reception desk at Crieff Hydro Hotel or Action Glen.

Related topics:Scotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.