Howard Jones offers treats from the past and present at upcoming Edinburgh concert

Acclaimed synth-pop pioneer Howard Jones will play the Queen’s Hall on May 31 to celebrate both the release of his new album and the 35th anniversary of his debut album Human’s Lib.

Transform, Howard’s first new music since 2015, was released on May 10.

“It’s been a long time since I have made an album full of electronic based pop tunes, I know it’s the record many of my fans have been waiting patiently for,” said Jones.

On presenting the new show Howard promises that he will be “bringing a lot of synths” and that fans are in store for both a “sonic and visual feast”.

As well as performing songs from the new album, concert goers can expect to hear classic songs including What Is Love, New Song, Pearl In The Shell, Things Can Only Get Better and Hide and Seek.

Tickets £19- £41 available at www.seetickets.com.