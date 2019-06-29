Hollywood animation guru’s creations set to come back to life in Edinburgh

The lid has been lifted on newly-restored and previously unseen monster models which will be showcased in the world’s biggest ever celebration of Hollywood special effects pioneer Ray Harryhausen when it is unveiled in Edinburgh.

Creatures used in films such as Clash of the Titans, Jason and the Argonauts, One Million Years BC and Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger will take centre stage at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.

Staged by the National Galleries of Scotland to coincide with what would have been his 100th birthday, the exhibition will also feature models, artwork, miniatures, screenplays and archive footage spanning more than 30 years in the movie industry.

Next year’s show, which is being overseen by the family of the stop-motion animation pioneer, will explore how he decided to pursue a career in the film industry after seeing King Kong at the age of 13. He began overseeing special effects on films like Mighty Joe Young, The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms and It Came From Beneath in the 1940s and 1950s.

Harryhausen, who is described by the National Galleries as “a titan of cinema,” would go on to influence directors like George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Tim Burton, Joe Dante and Peter Jackson.

The Edinburgh exhibition will be drawn from around 50,000 items which are in the care of the Harryhausen Foundation, which he set up in 1986.

Highlights are expected to include the chance to see Harryhausen’s original models for the famous skeleton sword fight sequence from Jason and the Argonauts, as well as Medusa and The Kraken from Clash of the Titans.

The National Galleries will be staging a special programme of film screenings, workshops and talks to coincide with the run of the exhibition, from May-October 2020.

It has been secured thanks to the Hollywood legend’s Scottish connections. His wife Diana, who died shortly after he did in 2013, was the great-granddaughter of the celebrated Scottish explorer and missionary David Livingstone. One of his last projects was a huge sculpture of Livingstone being attacked by a lion, which Harryhausen created for his birthplace in Lanarkshire.

Harryhausen’s daughter, Vanessa, who is writing a book to accompany the exhibition, said: “Our plans to celebrate Dad’s centenary at the National Galleries in Edinburgh are so exciting – if he was still around, he would be so enthused by all of our plans for 2020. It’s wonderful that we are able to display so much of his collection. “

“The space at the gallery gives us great scope to display as many of his models and artworks as possible, as well as personal items which have never been exhibited before. We’re thrilled by the enthusiasm that the National Galleries’ team are showing about displaying his collection and celebrating his legacy.

“He established the foundation in order to encourage future generations to enjoy stop-motion animation, and we hope that next year’s activities in Edinburgh will encourage fans of all ages to be inspired by his creativity”.

Connor Heaney, collections manager at the Harryhausen Foundation, said: “Some of Ray’s most iconic models are being prepared for display. New restorations will allow for iconic creatures to be exhibited for the first time in many years. Other treasures from the archive will be publicly displayed for the first time.”

Simon Groom, director of modern and contemporary art at the National Galleries, said: “It’s an amazing experience to watch being brought back to life some of the most famous mythical creatures from the history of cinema.”