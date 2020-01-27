Historic exhibition site launches stargazing experience in Scotland's biggest rooftop garden

New Lanark Mill is offering three nights of stargazing at a family-friendly event this month.

Although winter is Scotland may seem never ending, one of the main benefits of such long, dark nights is the chance to catch a glimpse of some stars.Why not make a night of it at a star gazing event on Scotland's biggest rooftop garden?

The stargazing event at New Lanark Mill takes place on the 31 January and the 2 and 3 February.

New Lanark Mill is welcoming guests on the evenings of the 31 January and the 1 and 2 February at their exhibition gallery.

The evenings promise to be an event for all, with a family-friendly astronomy talk that will discuss the starscape above and give visitors an insight to the evening ahead.

Following the talk guests can take part in cosmic craft activities, including a chance to create your own telescope with real lenses. The event will then move up to the rooftop garden where telescopes will be provided for observing the skies and stars.

After star sightings plus games and a quiz, a hot drink will be required and New Lanark's pop-up cafe will be open to provide just that plus cakes and snacks for the kids. Also, The Mill Café will be open late selling early dinner to heat you up before the event commences.

Posting on New Lanark Mill's social media, the team said: "This event, for amateurs, enthusiasts and professionals alike, gives you the unique opportunity to explore the stars through talks, crafts and telescopes."

Stargazing time slots

Stargazing at New Lanark takes place on Friday 31 January, and the 1 and 2 February 2020 at 6.30pm, 7pm and 7.30pm.

How much are tickets?

An adult/child (under 3 years old) is £7, a family of three ticket £16 and a family of four ticket is £21.

A family of five ticket is £28, and all family tickets must include one adult.

Sessions will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis and guest are asked to please arrive 10 minutes before your session starts. Each session last approximately 2 hours and there will be groups of 10 per telescope. Visitors are welcome to bring their own telescopes, and, being Scotland, the sky clarity is weather dependant.

