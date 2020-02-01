Hippodrome showcase for blockbuster Great War movie 1917

Have your say

Sam Mendes’ critically-lauded movie 1917 is to be screened at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness tomorrow, following a matinee performance earlier today.

Tipped as likely to receive major film award honours, the film tells the story of two men charged with a harrowing mission which takes them through a ruined landscape where death lurks in every corner.

Tomorrow’s showings are at 4.45pm and 7.30pm, and there’s a further screening planned for February 20.

For further details visit www.hippodromecinema.co.uk

