Here’s where to meet reality TV star, Outback trucker Steve Graham in Edinburgh

TRUCKFEST is set to roar back into The Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August and, as always, it’s going to be a great show.

The ever-popular event returns and in addition to the hundreds of impressive haulage vehicles on show, including the ever-popular fire trucks of with innovative firefighting demonstrations, reality trucking TV star Outback trucker Steve Graham is flying in from Australia to meet his fans and sign autographs.

There will also be a host of other four and two-wheeled attractions including giant car-crushing American monster trucks Swampthing and Slingshot, competing for the first time in Scotland to see who can crush the best or jump the highest.

And look out for the high-flying, death deifying motorcycle stunts from the crazy James Smyth stunt show in the main arena.

For the kids there will be a family fun fair and inflatable kids’ zone with children’s characters floating around the arena all weekend if you fancy a selfie or two.

For the big kid there will be hundreds of trucks competing in competitions, some decorated with the finest examples of themed air-brushed paintwork.

Other highlights include a chance to ride in a monster truck which featured with Carol Kirkwood on BBC Breakfast Time and to watch a road rescue display in the main arena.

Advance single day tickets cost £15 for adults, £6 for children (children under 5 are free on show days) and a family weekend camping pass is only £70. (2 adults and 2 children). Advanced ticket sales ends on Friday 2 August.

For further details and on the day prices, visit www.truckfest.co.uk