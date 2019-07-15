Here’s when you can see the stars at For The Love of Fantasy in Edinburgh

Have your say

FANS of Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings are in for a fantasy extravaganza in the Capital this weekend.

The Edinburgh Academy in Stockbridge will be transformed into magical other worlds as it welcomes actors and props from the hit book, film and TV franchises for the three-day spectacle For The Love Of Fantasy.

Organisers promise the convention will be “even better” than last year’s inaugural event, which attracted about 8,000 enthusiasts.

Chris Rankin

Special guests booked for the fantasy takeover include Chris Rankin (aka Percy Weasley) and Josh Herdman (aka Gregory Goyle) from the Harry Potter franchise.

David Bradley, who plays both the Hogwarts school janitor and Walder Frey in Game of Thrones, is also set to appear.

Other actors invited to the magical event include Richard Brake, who plays the Night King in Game of Thrones and Spencer Wilding, the new Darth Vader in the Star Wars movies.

Fans will also be able to have their photographs taken inside a model of the Weasley family car from Harry Potter, or sitting upon the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones.

For those attending, we can now reveal the schedule for the weekend.

FRIDAY 26 JULY

11am - MAGIC FOR MUGGLES WITH THE BOY WIZARD

11:30am - MOVIE MAGIC AND SPECIAL EFFECTS MAKE-UP

12:30pm - TALES FROM THE COMMON ROOM -CHRIS RANKIN

1pm - COSPLAY CONTEST & MASQUERADE

2:30pm - GRIFFINDADS - ADRIAN RAWLINGS & JAMES PAYTON

3:30pm - STUDENT REUNION - CHRIS RANKIN & JOSH HERDMAN

4:30pm - WHITE WALKERS, WEREWOLVES & EVERYTHING INBETWEEN - SPENCER WILDING

SATURDAY 27 JULY

9:30am - SEVEN KINGDOMS VIP PASS HOLDERS MEET & GREET

10am - GOLDEN SNITCH VIP PASS HOLDERS MEET & GREET

10:30am - SILLY SPELLS & MAGIC TRICKS FOR MINI WIZARDS & MUGGLES

11:30am - THE HISTORY BEHIND GAME OF THRONES - THE CASTLE HUNTER

12pm - TALES FROM THE HEAD BOY - CHRIS RANKIN

12:30pm - WANDS IN THE AIR - ADRIAN RAWLINGS & JAMES PAYTON

1:30pm - COSPLAY CONTEST & MASQUERADE

3pm - QUIDDITCH, HOUSE ROBES & CHOCOLATE FROGS - STANISLAV IANEVSKI, JOSH HERDMAN & CHRIS RANKIN

4pm - WINTER IS COMING - RICHARD BRAKE & SPENCER WILDING

5pm - MADE IN SCOTLAND - JAMES COSMO & CLIVE RUSSELL

SUNDAY 28 JULY

9:30am - SEVEN KINGDOMS VIP PASS HOLDERS MEET & GREET

10am - GOLDEN SNITCH VIP PASS HOLDERS MEET & GREET

10:30am - SILLY SPELLS & MAGIC TRICKS FOR MINI WIZARDS & MUGGLES

11:30am - WELCOME TO THE SCHOOL OF WITCH CRAFT AND WIZARDRY - CHRIS RANKIN

12pm - THE HISTORY BEHIND GAME OF THRONES - THE CASTLE HUNTER

12:30pm - SCOTLAND TO WESTEROS - CLIVE RUSSELL

1:30pm - THE NIGHT KINGS ARMY - RICHARD BRAKE & SPENCER WILDING

2:30pm - COSPLAY CONTEST & MASQUERADE

4pm - QUIDDITCH, HOUSE ROBES & CHOCOLATE FROGS - STANISLAV IANEVSKI, JOSH HERDMAN & CHRIS RANKIN

5pm - AND NOW HIS WATCH IS ENDED - JAMES COSMO

Fiona Quilietti, who runs events company FQT, is collaborating with Monopoly Events on this year’s event.

She says, “It’s a family friendly event and there will be lots of actors there doing live Q&A sessions with fans, and we are hoping to get even more up to Edinburgh. There will be lots of other surprises as well.

Other exciting features include interactive dragons and the ‘broomstick challenge,’ a bucking bronco style contraption but on a broomstick during a Quidditch match, which Fiona says created plenty of laughter last year.

She says there will also be a ‘magical market place’ full of merchandise, food and drink and a ‘green screen’ for fans to take photos with their favourite themed backdrops.

Everyone is being encouraged to come to the event in fancy dress, with prizes on offer for the best outfits.

For The Love Of Fantasy, Edinburgh Academy, 26-28 July, £16.50 for adults, £11 for children aged 5-15, kids under five go free, www.fortheloveoffantasy.com