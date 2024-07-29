Henry V at the Fringe

A war brews between two nations as a young monarch struggles to fulfill his royal legacy no matter the cost. Following the royals who issue decrees leading to conflict and the common populace thrust into wartime chaos, this bold new take on Henry V will look history directly in the eye, stripped of the gilding dictated by victory. Fusing the traditional and the progressive, it is a show that will resonate with audiences from around the globe.

Using intimate staging, this devised version of Henry V will combine modern music, deadly combat, movement sequences, and Shakespeare’s timeless language to show us the bloody cost of war. Boasting five different actors playing King Henry, each recontextualizing the legacy of the classic character and monarch, this historical drama will show audiences what leadership truly looks like in times of conflict and the consequences that follow.

Ghost Light Players is a non-profit theatre group operating out of Massachusetts known for eschewing spectacle and focusing on the creative process. In 2017, they brought a remarkable production of Hamlet to Edinburgh, a culmination of two years of work. In 2023, they completed thirteen seasons of shows with a breath-taking production of Lauren Gunderson’s The Book of Will. The group has now evolved into a repertory-style troupe that will once again share its unique brand of theatre with the world with its production of Henry V at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Venue: theSpace @ Niddry Street (Upper Theatre- Thrust)

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dates: 12–16 August 2024

Time: 15:50 (1hr 10mins)

Ticket prices: £10 (eligible for 2for1 discount)/ concessions £7 / family £5

Fringe box office: 0131 226 0000 / www.edfringe.com