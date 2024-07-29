Henry V at the Fringe
Using intimate staging, this devised version of Henry V will combine modern music, deadly combat, movement sequences, and Shakespeare’s timeless language to show us the bloody cost of war. Boasting five different actors playing King Henry, each recontextualizing the legacy of the classic character and monarch, this historical drama will show audiences what leadership truly looks like in times of conflict and the consequences that follow.
Ghost Light Players is a non-profit theatre group operating out of Massachusetts known for eschewing spectacle and focusing on the creative process. In 2017, they brought a remarkable production of Hamlet to Edinburgh, a culmination of two years of work. In 2023, they completed thirteen seasons of shows with a breath-taking production of Lauren Gunderson’s The Book of Will. The group has now evolved into a repertory-style troupe that will once again share its unique brand of theatre with the world with its production of Henry V at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Venue: theSpace @ Niddry Street (Upper Theatre- Thrust)
Dates: 12–16 August 2024
Time: 15:50 (1hr 10mins)
Ticket prices: £10 (eligible for 2for1 discount)/ concessions £7 / family £5
Fringe box office: 0131 226 0000 / www.edfringe.com
Suitable for ages 12+
