Hard rock bash cancelled last year will take place in Motherwell in November

A hard rock festival scheduled for November 2018 which had to be cancelled WILL take place this year, it has now been confirmed.

The Firestorm Rocks event was pulled from the schedule of Motherwell Concert Hall last year due to logistical problems.

However, Culture NL have confirmed the two night event will kick off on Friday November 8 at the same venue

Guest stars will include Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider and German rocker Doro - who was the frontwoman for rockers Warlock.

Other acts on the bill include Welsh supergroup King Kraken, Jimi Anderson Group, Killcode, Holocaust The Jokers and Hells Addiction.

Early- bird weekend tickets are available, for a limited time, at £75.

These are available by phoning 01698 403120