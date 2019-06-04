Greatest Show at Gardens

Have your say

The smash-hit musical ‘The Greatest Showman’ will be screened at Pitmedden Garden this weekend.

The screening on Saturday, June 8 will be the first time the magic of the film has been brought outdoors in Aberdeenshire.

David Edgar, Catering & Hospitality Manager North East Region, said: “We’re really excited for our audience to see the impossible coming true as they experience the magic of the Greatest Showman at Pitmedden Garden.

“Whether you’ve seen the film once or watched it a million times before, its popularity knows no bounds.”

Hot drinks and snacks will be available on the evening.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a picnic rug or low seating and dress suitably for the weather conditions.

For tickets visit nts.cloudvenue.co.uk.