Grangemouth duck race will aid rose garden

The rose garden in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park stands to gain from a popular novelty race on Saturday next week - and everyone who can manage is urged to join in.

The duck race will see scores of numbered ducks jockeying for position in the bid to clinch this year’s winner’s title - and entrants get three ducks for a fiver.

First prize is £30, second prize £20 and runners-up win £10 each.

You can buy the all-important ducks at the Setland Zetland Park kiosk, and at Grangemouth Sports Complex.

The race itself starts at 10am at Abbott’s Road bridge (by the play area).