Future of Edinburgh's festival ferris wheel thrown into doubt over fears for trees

The future of one of Edinburgh’s best-known festival attractions has been thrown into doubt - over its potential impact on trees.

The giant ferris wheel in Princes Street Gardens has been a fixture of the city’s summer and winter festivals.

However concerns have been growing about its environmental impact on the park amid claims of increasing “commercialisation” of public space in the city.

City council officials have already ruled out the return of the ferris wheel to East Princes Street Gardens this summer.

Its future as a fixture of the winter festivals is also under review, along with other major elements of the event.

The council has signalled it could bring in a new operator for the two winter festivals if retrospective planning permission for last year’s expanded Christmas market is rejected and alternative arrangements cannot be made.

Even if planning permission is secured, a scaled-back market may also be pursued.

A council report calling for an overhaul of its handling of major events states: “The city’s parks and greenspaces fulfil a variety of roles to residents and visitors and while many enjoy the Christmas celebrations and other large events, others prefer to use parks as an area of peace and quiet in the city centre Striking a balance between the two is essential.

“Recently officers have taken the decision not to extend the contract for the summer attraction big wheel in Princes Street Gardens.

“This decision was taken due to the upcoming consultation on a public space management plan and due to the maturity of the trees and the likelihood that there would be damage to these trees in the future."

A council spokeswoman said: “The contract for the summer ferris wheel is separate and was procured independently of the winter festivals contract. Plans are still in development for Christmas 2020, including layout.”