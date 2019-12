An organisation for those with disabilities is hosting a free club night to help spread Christmas cheer in Falkirk.

The Awakening event will take place on Friday, December 27 (7-10pm) at City Nightclub.

Any parents or support workers who wish to attend are also more than welcome to do so.

The event will be the first of its kind to be held by the Awakening volunteers during the festive period.

For further details, visit the Forth Valley Disabilities Club Nights page on Facebook.