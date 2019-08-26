Free community film shows return to Bellshill

Bellshill’s free community cinema at Bellshill West Parish Church is set to start up again for the season - in what adds up to a great night or matinee treat.

The emphasis at Westflix at Bowyer Memorial Hall is again falling on family-friendly films some of which were only released in bigger cinemas just weeks ago.

The British comedy drama ‘Fisherman’s Friends’ is the first choice for the autumn programme and begins on 7pm on Friday (August 30)

The next screening will take place on Wednesday, September 4 at 1pm - and is ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

A showing of the brand new Tim Burton version of ‘Dumbo’ is scheduled for Saturday September 14 at 2pm.

Other recent releases to be screened in coming months include ‘Aladdin’. ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Toy Story 4’

The season ends on Friday, December 13 with a still-to-be-chosen film - that cinema goers themselves will vote for.

It’s stressed that you don’t need to be a member of this church or any other to join in the fun - and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy a free film.