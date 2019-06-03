Fools to present a twist on Shakespeare

Five actors, with all manner of musical instruments, will present an inventive take on Shakespeare’s infamous Scottish play, Macbeth, al fresco in the grounds of Dalkeith Country Park on July 11.

The Three Inch Fools are a five-strong troupe of actors, performing a highly imaginative and vibrantly musical take on Shakespeare’s plays in different venues across the UK. Their creative style is certain to delight and surprise those already familiar with the play, and to call out to those who have yet to discover it.

The Three Inch Fools are a five-strong troupe of actors, performing Shakespeare's plays differently, across the UK.

The Fools do Shakespeare differently – a fast-paced, musically-driven style, using all sorts of different instruments and with many a quick costume change along the way.

They will be imaginatively re-telling Shakespeare’s infamous Scottish tale of witchcraft, prophecy, a dominant wife, and Macbeth’s unstoppable desire to become King of Scotland, in a physically driven performance. All of this accompanied by an original folk inspired soundtrack.

The performance will take place on the park’s Orangerie lawn, providing a unique backdrop for this special event, and those attending are welcome to bring their own picnics.

There will also be food and drink available to purchase at the park courtesy of Restoration Yard.

Stephen Begg, events and sales manager at Dalkeith Country Park said: “We are delighted to be welcoming The Three Inch Fools to Dalkeith Country Park.

“With their reputation for staging bold and vibrant productions, the performance will appeal to both adults and children. And our stunning Orangerie lawn will provide the perfect setting for a highly entertaining evening.”

The Three Inch Fools are an innovative touring theatre company acclaimed for their fast-paced and musically driven approach to Shakespeare.

This year The Fools are looking forward to a busy summer on the road performing both outdoors and indoors at more than 100 different venues across the UK.

The Three Inch Fools are in their fifth year of touring, having so far performed to almost 35,000 audience members.

For each production, they create a completely original musical soundtrack collaborating with rising star composer Stephen Hyde.

The Three Inch Fools soundtrack moves between folk music and world music to classical, rock, pop and opera – and everywhere in between, adding to the unique feel of this special performance.

Gates at Dalkeith Country Park for this event will open at 6pm for picnics and the play will begin at 7pm.

Tickets – Adult: £16, Ages 10-18: £8, Family (2+2): £40, Child aged 0-9: free.

Available at – www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/events/the-three-inch-fools-present-macbeth/