Five Sisters Zoo is offering visitors the chance to have breakfast with the bears

Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder is offering animal lovers the opportunity to become a zookeeper for the day, helping to clean and feed four rescued brown bears.

The ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ breakfast events will take place later this month.

‘Breakfast with the Bears’

Visitors will get the chance to meet the zoo’s European brown bears and go behind the scenes with one of their carnivore keepers.

Those who are lucky enough to attend the experience will also be invited to the Leaping Lemurs Restaurant afterwards for some breakfast.

In a Facebook post, the zoo wrote: “You are given the opportunity to spend the full morning with our four rescued bears, cleaning, feeding and providing them with enrichment.

“After the experience you will then head to our Leaping Lemurs Restaurant for some breakfast.

“You will also be given a gift bag to remind you of this wonderful experience and access to the zoo for the rest of the day.”

How to book the experience

Tickets for the experience are priced at £160 each and are limited to a maximum of four participants to allow quality time with the bears.

Participants must be aged 16 years or over to attend.

The event on Saturday 22 June has already sold out, but the zoo is now advertising bookings for the next event on Saturday 29 June.

To book your place, call the zoo on 01506 870000, or visit the website for more information.