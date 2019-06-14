First Oor Wullie sculptures spotted in Edinburgh for the Big Bucket Trail 2019

Have your say

He has been Scotland's favourite comic-strip scamp for more than 80 years.

But Oor Wullie is now on a braw adventure across Scotland with the launch of the world's first nationwide public art trail.

Artists have been commissioned to individually design the sculptures, each reflecting Scotland's cultural identity, to raise cash for Scotland's three children's hospital charities.

One of the Oor Wullie statues, pictured at The Shore in Leith, appears to be designed as some form of a reptile.

READ MORE: Sculptor unveils design for Edinburgh building made from 30 shipping containers

Another picture has been posted in the I Love Edinburgh group of a William Wallace themed sculpture, dubbed 'Oor Wullie Wallace.'

The comic book character will be visible in various forms at prime locations across Edinburgh throughout the summer.

Oor Wullie's BIG Bucket Trail

The 2019 Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail builds on the success of the Dundee 2016 Oor Wullie Trail which raised nearly £900,000 for the city.

This time round, between June and September, around 200 unique sculptures of the national treasure will be taking to the streets of Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Inverness.

Oor Wullie custodians DC Thomson have teamed up with Scotland's three children's hospital charities to boost the country's provision for children and young people in hospital by raising essential funds through the art trail, associated events and five city auctions.

Money raised through donations will go to the Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity, the ARCHIE Foundation and Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.

Residents and visitors alike will be able to use a dynamic app and trail map, and local businesses and organisations will be invited to sponsor the Oor Wullies.

Cash raised in each of the cities will go back into the children's units in local hospitals.

The hospital charities work with the NHS to provide car for babies, children and young people every year by raising funds for equipment, family support services, research training and play and recreation spaces.

READ MORE: Comic strip favourite Oor Wullie to go on musical tour around Scotland

Earlier this month, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon officially launched the BIG Bucket Trail in Edinburgh.

Visit www.oorwullie.com for more details on how to donate.