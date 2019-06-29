First look at The Cauldron: Edinburgh's new Harry Potter themed cocktail classes

Entering The Cauldron through a secret door tucked away on Frederick Street, the mystery begins to unfold as you descend the staircase to the basement level. With working wands, smoking cauldrons and an in-house herb garden, the theatre of the cocktail-making classes is sure to whisk away wizards and witches alike to a whole new world. For class prices and booking information, visit www.thecauldron.io/edinburgh

1. Inside The Cauldron The entrance is through a secret door on Fredrick Street.

2. Inside The Cauldron Witches and wizards this way, please. (muggles are also welcome)

3. Inside The Cauldron Guests can try their hand at potion making.

4. Inside the Cauldron After donning a robe and receiving a magic wand, you are led to an interactive work station where you learn spellcasting 101 by pouring a welcome drink of either beer, cocktail, or mocktail.

