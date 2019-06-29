cauldron

First look at The Cauldron: Edinburgh's new Harry Potter themed cocktail classes

A magical new bar that has spellbound visitors in New York and London has opened its doors in the heart of Edinburgh.

Entering The Cauldron through a secret door tucked away on Frederick Street, the mystery begins to unfold as you descend the staircase to the basement level. With working wands, smoking cauldrons and an in-house herb garden, the theatre of the cocktail-making classes is sure to whisk away wizards and witches alike to a whole new world. For class prices and booking information, visit www.thecauldron.io/edinburgh

The entrance is through a secret door on Fredrick Street.

1. Inside The Cauldron

Witches and wizards this way, please. (muggles are also welcome)

2. Inside The Cauldron

Guests can try their hand at potion making.

3. Inside The Cauldron

After donning a robe and receiving a magic wand, you are led to an interactive work station where you learn spellcasting 101 by pouring a welcome drink of either beer, cocktail, or mocktail.

4. Inside the Cauldron

