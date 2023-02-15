There’s no shortage of star power on the BBC’s flagship chat show this week.

Some of the stars appearing on The Graham Norton Show this week.

The Graham Norton Show has been running since 2007, welcoming some of the world’s most famous faces to enjoy a chat and a drink with the genial host.

Each week sees the biggest names from the worlds of film, television, music and comedy reveal what they are currently working on and regale the live studio audience with showbiz anecdotes

Add in a musical perfomance, Norton’s oft-risque monologue, and the infamous red chair where audience members attenpt to tell their own tales, and you have the perfect Friday night television programme.

Here’s who’s appearing on this week’s episode, to be broadcast on BBC1 on Friday, February 17, at 10.40pm.

Dame Judi Dench

Dame Judi will be talking abhout her heartwarming new film Allelujah. When a geriatric ward in a small Yorkshire hospital is threatened with closure, it fights back by galvanizing the local community. The hospital invites a news crew to film the preparations for a concert honoring its most distinguished nurse.

One of Britain's most loved actresses, Dame Judi has had six decades of success on the big screen, small screen and the stage.

She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Shakespeare in Love, as well as being nominated for Mrs Brown, Chocolat, Iris, Mrs Henderson Presents, Notes on a Scandal, Philomena, and Belfast (2021).

She’s also won a Tony Award, two Golden Globe Awards, four British Academy Television Awards, six British Academy Film Awards and seven Olivier Awards.

Hugh Jackman

Greatest Showman Hugh Jackman is in town to talk about his role in a powerful drama about fatherhood, The Son.

The Australian actor first found major fame playing Wolverine in the X-Men film franchaise and has won two Tony Awards, a Grammy Award, a Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

He divides his time between Hollywood blockbusters like Van Helsing, The Prestige, Australia and Les Misérables, with his love of stage acting – most notably in the jukebox musical The Boy From Oz.

Michael B Jordan

Black Panther actor is on the show promoting boxing sequel Creed III – the latest film in the Rocky franchaise.

Named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2020, the American actor and producer is making his directorial debut with the third Creed film.

He first shot to fame in hit television series The Wire and Friday Night Lights before quickly graduating to the big screen, with acclaimed performances in films like Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, Chronicle, That Awkward Moment, Fantastic Four, and Just Mercy.

Eugene Levy

Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy, will be talking about his new TV series The Reluctant Traveller, where he visits intiguing locations and hotels in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, the Maldives, Portugal, South Africa, and the United States.

The Canadian actor and comedian has had a glittering comedy career that has seen him win four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

His films include National Lampoon's Vacation, Splash, American Pie and Multiplicity, while he’s teamed up with Christopher Guest to write and star in a series of comedy movies including Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration.

Paul Rudd

Promoting the lastest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – namely Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Paul Rudd will be chatting about playing the size-changing superhero.

Since making his big screen debut in 1995’s Clueless, Rudd has become a familiar face in cinemas and on the television.

His films include Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Romeo + Juliet, Wet Hot American Summer, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, This Is 40, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

He joined the MCU in 2015 in Ant-Man and has also appeared in numerous television shows including Friends. Parks and Recreation, and Living with Yourself – which earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor.

Michael Douglas

Also from Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he plays quantum physicist Hank Pym, is Hollywood legend Michael Douglas.

Actor and producer Douglas has enjoyed a long and varied career which has seen him win two Oscars, five Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the AFI Life Achievement Award.

His films include Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile, Wall Street, A Chorus Line, Fatal Attraction, The War of the Roses, Basic Instinct, Falling Down, The American President, The Game, Traffic, Wonder Boys and Solitary Man.

Notable elevision work has included The Streets of San Francisco, Behind the Candelabra and The Kominsky Method.

He also produced One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

P!nk

Singing superstar P!nk will be performing her latest single Trustfall on the show, which is taken from her new album of the same name.

The American singer, songwriter, actress and dancer has sold over 135 million records worldwide, winning three Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award and seven MTV Video Music Awards.