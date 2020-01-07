Who is Love Island contestant Paige Turley? Everything about the singer from West Lothian who dated Lewis Capaldi

The latest residents of the Love Island villa have been revealed - including the ex-girlfriend of West Lothian singer Lewis Capaldi.

Paige Turley is one of 12 contestants who have been tasked with finding love - and banishing the public's January blues - in the new winter edition of Love Island.

Paige Turley is one of twelve contestants entering the Love Island villa (ITV)

The 22-year-old hails from Fauldhouse and attended Whitburn Academy, unlike Capaldi who attended St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn.

Where have I seen her before?

Before her relationship with Capaldi, Turley stole hearts as a contestant on Britain's Got Talent.

In 2012, aged just 14, Turley reached the semi-finals of the ITV talent show, exhibiting her singing talents to a national audience.

Paige Turley and Lewis Capaldi dated in their late teens (Getty Images)

The West Lothian resident received four yeses in her first audition and was singled out for praise by the usually critical Simon Cowell.

Cowell showered Turley with praise following her performance of Bon Iver's "Skinny Love", stating: "I think you are absolutely fantastic – I really do. You have a really, really interesting, unique voice. I really, really like you."

The then teenager was ultimately knocked out of the semi-finals following her performance of Bruno Mars' "It Will Rain".

Life after Britain's Got Talent

Paige Turley is looking for a "tall, dark and handsome" partner in the Love Island villa (ITV)

Since appearing on Britain's Got Talent Turley has studied music at the University of the West of Scotland, specialising in piano, percussion and guitar.

This penchant for music likely brought her together with superstar Lewis Capaldi

Turley dated Capaldi for "about a year" in their late teens, according to the 22-year-old. And the Scottish Sun claims that Capaldi's huge number one single "Someone You Loved" was inspired by his relationship with the new islander.

According to an anonymous source "Paige dated Lewis while they were both at college from around 2014 to 2016. It’s funny that his songs now mean so much to so many. But the real story behind it is boy meets girl."

What is she looking for on Love Island?

The islander is now on the lookout for love again and says she's after someone "tall, dark and handsome."

She also stipulates that any potential partner must be "quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him.

She says: "I like a guy with a strong personality, he knows who he is and what he wants."

Asked by ITV who her celebrity crush is and Turley opted for actor Tom Hardy, rather than her singer-songwriter ex.

When does Love Island return?

Love Island kicks off on Sunday the 12th at 9pm on ITV2.

Following the departure of Caroline Flack, Laura Whitmore will present the main show which airs every night at 9pm on ITV2 apart from Saturdays when Love Island: Unseen Bits will be bringing viewers all of the best unseen and exclusive action from the villa.