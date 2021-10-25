Here's where Zoe Ball is and why isn't she presenting BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show today (Image credit: Getty Images)

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball has been at the helm of her morning breakfast show from 6.30am every weekday since January 2019.

The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on the popular radio channel has been the English presenter and DJ’s main role since she announced her exit from Strictly Come Dancing spin-off, It Takes Two, earlier this year.

But fans of the 50-year-old presenter’s morning slot on BBC Radio 2 will find the star absent from the breakfast show today (Monday 25 October).

Who is Zoe Ball?

50-year-old Zoe Ball appeared on BBC Strictly Come Dancing in 2005 with partner Ian Waite, later replacing Claudia Winkelman as presenter of It Takes Two in 2011.

After presenting popular British children’s TV programme, Live & Kicking, from 1996 to 1999 with Jamie Theakston, Ball became the first woman to present the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

She then became the first female host of BBC Radio 2’s equivalent breakfast show offering in 2019, taking over from Chris Evans.

It was revealed in 2020 that Ball's salary as a BBC presenter was between £1,360,000 and £1,364,999 for 2019 to 2020.

Where is Zoe Ball today?

A veteran radio DJ and presenter, Zoe Ball usually presents her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, every weekday morning from 6.30am.

It marks Ball’s second debut on a BBC prime time radio breakfast show, with her becoming the first woman to host the BBC Radio 2 show after taking on BBC Radio 1’s equivalent.

But Ball was notably absent on 25 October – with Mancunian BBC presenter Gary Davies filling in for Ball on the BBC Radio 2 prime time show.

Davies tweeted on Sunday 24 October to notify fans of his appearance on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, telling listeners to expect a "busy busy show”.

"Back on @ZoeTheBall Breakfast Show tomorrow morning [email protected] @mrmichaelball and Rhys Stephenson @Nancy_xuxi from @bbcstrictly busy busy show hope you can join us from 6.30am @BBCRadio2 @BBCSounds,” Davies wrote on Sunday morning.

It has been revealed that Ball is on holiday this week, with Davies standing in for her all week.

Why is Zoe Ball not on Strictly’s It Takes Two?

In May 2021, Zoe Ball announced that she would be leaving Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two.

The TV presenter, 50, has fronted the BBC Two show for a decade but said she will be watching the next series from her sofa.

Her It Takes Two co-star, Ian Waite, also announced his departure.

In an Instagram post from May, Ball said: "Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two.

"As a massive @bbcstrictly fan I have loved spending my Autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin & of course my main man Ian Waite.

"Time now for some new cha cha challenges. I will continue to support the Strictly family on the Breakfast Show & can't wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa."

Ball, who replaced Claudia Winkleman in 2011, thanked those who work on Strictly and It Takes Two, adding: "I will miss you all immensely. As Iveta would say 'Friends for the life' xx."

Waite had been Ball's professional partner when she was a contestant on Strictly in 2005.

Announcing he was leaving It Takes Two, he said he was taking time to focus on his dance fitness brand.

Waite added: "This journey would not have been possible without the one and only Zoe Ball who has been the most loyal, loving, caring friend one could wish to have. I will miss you the most but know that we will still see each other a lot in the future."

Additional reporting by PA Reporter Keiran Southern

