Fans of the BBC breakfast show, Morning Live, have been speculating over the absence of co-host Kym Marsh on the daily morning show.

The English actress, best known for her role as Michelle Connor on ITV soap Coronation Street, has not appeared on the show for several months since it was first revealed in July that she and members of her household had tested positive for Covid-19.

Here’s why Kym Marsh hasn’t been seen on Morning Live since and who could be replacing her on the BBC breakfast show.

Who is Kym Marsh?

Kym Marsh is an English celebrity, actress and former member of British pop group Hear’Say – which formed in 2001 following Marsh’s appearance on reality tv series Popstars.

After the band achieved success with several UK number one chart tracks, Marsh went on to have a promising solo career before joining the Coronation Street cast in 2006.

Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh has been presenting BBC One breakfast show, Morning Live, along Welsh BBC presenter Gethin Jones since the end of October 2020.

The duo have become a popular morning show watch for fans tuning in daily at 9.15am for topical content and expert commentary presented by the down to earth duo.

Marsh announced in 2019 that she would be taking a ‘breather’ from her role on Coronation Street to pursue other activities – including a leading role in 2019 UK tour of the musical Elf, a remake of Will Ferrell’s hit Christmas comedy film.

She last appeared on the cobbles of Corrie in December 2019 before arriving on the Morning Live sofas almost a year later.

Why has Kym Marsh been absent on Morning Live?

Kym Marsh first vanished from the BBC Morning Live line-up in July after her 26-year-old son David contracted Covid-19 from his partner.

The actress later confirmed that she and other members of her household then caught the virus and “went down like dominoes”.

Co-host Gethin Jones was also later confirmed to be self-isolating after testing positive for Covid in July.

Prior to this, though, the star was shaken by news of her father Dave Marsh’s diagnosis with incurable prostate cancer in 2021.

Marsh presented a heartfelt segment with her father on Morning Live in June 2021 in which the pair discussed her father’s terminal illness, which was later revealed to have spread to other areas of his body.

After Marsh became engaged to her partner Scott Rattcliffe on the weekend of her 45th birthday, her father Dave told The Sun that his hope was that his cancer treatment would give him enough time to walk Kym down the aisle at her wedding.

Marsh has not appeared on Morning Live since early July, but recently posted an image of herself with recording equipment on her Instagram account with the caption “exciting times ahead”.

Tagging a managing director of production label Downboy Global, the post added fuel to rumours that Marsh could be returning to her music-making days.

Will Marsh return to Morning Live and who has replaced her?

Whether Kym Marsh will return to BBC Morning Live alongside Gethin Jones is currently unknown.

The star has been spending time with her father and family while Strictly Come Dancing’s Janette Manrara fills in.

Manrara, who has appeared daily on Morning Live since early July, is an American professional dancer who has appeared on Strictly since 2013.

Since then, she has been partnered up with celebrity stars such as Jake Wood, who played Max Branning in BBC soap Eastenders, JLS singer Aston Merrygold and fashion designer Julien McDonald.

Manrara will be replacing Zoe Ball as the presenter of Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show, It Takes Two, with Rylan Clark-Neal.

