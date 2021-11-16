Since his entry to the MCU back in 2016, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has had two of his own title films, while also starring alongside Robert Downey Junior, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and the rest of the MCU ensemble in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the second Spider-Man film to come after the close of the Infinity Saga and reportedly the final one for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

The film follows the revelation of the world finding out Peter Parker’s true identity at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Here’s when you’ll be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home in cinemas.

When will the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 leak?

Sony has announced that it will release the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home at a special fan event in California at 5pm (PST) on Tuesday November 16th.

Seating is not guaranteed even with a ticket, so it’s expected that the event will be rammed full.

Tickets are available from various online sellers, but are disappearing fast.

It’s expected that Sony will release the second trailer online shortly after its theatrical debut.

After all, fans in attendance will likely spill the secrets anyway, so it would make sense for Sony to drum up as much online anticipation as possible.

Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland as Spider-Man will return to deal with the fallout from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Photo: PA Photo/CTMG, Inc/Jay Maidment.

5pm PST is 1am in the UK, so we can expect to see some more details about the movie trickle in overnight.

When is the Spider-Man: No Way Home release date in the UK?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is due to be released on December 17th in the UK.

Stars and crew are keeping remarkably quiet about anything to do with the movie, with the teaser trailer dropping with almost no warning in August 2021.

Tom Holland will return for his third headline film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

Will Spider-Man: No Way Home be delayed?

Marvel has delayed all of its 2022 releases and many 2023 releases due to rising Covid-19 infections in several countries around the world.

This has even had a knock-on effect on Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the release date being pushed back to January 2023 in some markets.

At the moment, it seems that Japan and the Philippines will get the latest Spider-Man movie on January 7th.

Still, the release date will stay the same for the US and Europe, where the bulk of the box office takings are expected to be generated.

Who is rumoured to be in the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Rumours have been flying about who’s actually in the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast.

Of course, Tom Holland is confirmed, alongside other familiar faces like Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

However, the teaser trailer has confirmed that we’ll also see some well-known names from other strands of the Spider-Man universe.

Long-term Spidey fans will know that Tom Holland is the third iteration of the web-slinging superhero.

Before him, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both took their turns playing the iconic role.

Some of the villains from their eras have been heavily implied to be in the upcoming film.

So far, Alfred Molina is confirmed to be reprising his role as Doc Ock from Tobey Maguire’s era, and Jamie Foxx as Electro from Andrew Garfield’s time in the role.

More villains have been hinted at as well, including a tiny figure of the Green Goblin in the official film poster that was released on November 8th.

However, there’s not yet confirmation as to whether William Dafoe will be returning to the role of the Green Goblin this time round.

With the return of their villains, rumours have been flying as to whether Mr Maguire and Mr Garfield will also be back, but both are refusing to confirm their involvement in the movie.