When is the Love Island final, Love Island final date, who has left Love Island 2023

Love Island 2023’s final week is on the horizon. Here is when the final of the reality show will air and which Love Island contestants have now left the villa.

Maya Jama will host the final of Love Island 2023 (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

It has been one of the UK’s most popular reality shows of the last decade and Love Island’s very first winter series has shown no signs of the television hits popularity dying down.

After moving location to South Africa and changing its host, Love Island has gone from strength to strength in 2023 and has not been without a huge amount of drama.

However, after hitting our screens on January 16, viewers are now anxious to know when we can expect the climax to the show and finally discover who will be crowned the winners of Love Island 2023.

Thank fully, we don’t have much longer to wait after the date of the show finale was revealed to viewers in March 1. Want to catch up on all the latest Love Island gossip? Below is the date of the final, which contestant remain in the final and who has departed the villa over the course of the series.

When is the Love Island final

While there was no confirmed date for a number of weeks, Love Island new host Maya Jama has now confirmed the date the show will end as the finale of the show edges closer and one couple gets set to be crowned the winner.

The 28-year-old presented informed viewers of the exciting news that the show’s final will air on Monday 13 March – which means we have last than two weeks to decide who we want to see walk out of the villa hand in hand as our champions of Love Island 2023.

Who has been dumped from Love Island, who has left Love Island 2023

A public vote on March 7 saw Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook, Shaq Muhammad and Tayna Menhenga and, finally, Will Young and Jessie Wynter appear in the bottom three after they received the least amount of votes from viewers.

While the Islanders are normally given the opportunity to choose which couple should be sent home, this one was left to viewers and – much to the dismay of Tom, who was seen crying as Casey left the villa.

On March 9, the contestant were handed their final dates as the show comes to a close but were left with the bombshell that they must choose the least compatible couple, which will be revealed who they have chosen tonight (March 10) which couples are vulnerable and will miss the Monday final.

Who has left Love Island

Alongside Casey and Rosie, the following contestants have now departed the villa:

Olivia Hawkins, Maxwell Samuda, Claudia Fogarty, Keanan Brand, Martin Akinola, Jordan Odofin, Ellie Spence, Tanyel Revan, Spencer Wilks, Aaron Waters, Zara Lackenby-Brown, Anna-May Robey, Haris Namani, David Salako.

The following Casa Amor bombshells were also dumped: Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo, Lydia Karakyriakou, Layla Al-Momani, Sammy James, Lynda Flix, Frankie Davey, Kain Reed, Ryan Weekley.

Who is left in Love Island