Three trailers have been released for The Book of Boba Fett, including the most recent one that came out on December 20th titled Authority.

The new Star Wars show was teased at the end of The Mandalorian Season Two, hinting at the return of the green-armoured bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

His armour might be a little more banged up than it used to be, but he will return to Tattoine, the scene of so many Star Wars adventures.

Joined by sharpshooter Fennec Shand, it seems that Boba Fett will be stepping into Jabba’s long-empty shoes.

Here’s when we can see what Boba will do in the power vacuum left behind by Jabba and his minions.

When is The Book of Boba Fett coming out on Disney Plus?

The new series will be available to stream from December 29th, coming just before the close of 2021.

The first season is expected to have seven episodes, each dropping weekly like other Disney Plus shows, like Hawkeye and Loki.

What does The Book of Boba Fett trailer tell us?

With plenty of epic shots of Jabba the Hutt’s old haunts, it’s clear that The Book of Boba Fett will be diving back into the criminal underworld of bounty hunters and thieves.

Facing down Jabba’s old captains with sharpshooting assassin Fennec Shand at his side, Boba seems to be keen to usher in a new era.

The infamous bounty hunter seems to be turning over a new leaf in his own show. Photo: Disney.

"Jabba ruled with fear”, he says. “I intend to rule with respect.”

However, there’s enough action, thinly-veiled threats, and shots of Boba in full armour to suggest that we will still see the notorious bounty hunter in action, even he maintains he no longer relies on violence and fear.

We’ll have to wait until the show airs to see how successful Boba’s attempt at building a more peaceful criminal empire will be.

Boba Fett will be joined by sharpshooter Fennec Shand. Photo: Disney.

How does The Book of Boba Fett relate to The Mandalorian Season 3?

Starring Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, The Book of Boba Fett is bringing in at least two characters from The Mandalorian.

It will take place just after the close of the latest season of The Mandalorian, following what Boba and Fennec did next.

However, it’s not yet clear whether any other characters from the first show will make an appearance.

It seems unlikely that Grogu will show up, busy training to be a Jedi with Luke Skywalker.

Still, we might see the Mandalorian himself show up if we’re lucky, or some other more minor figures from the series.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Boba seems to spend a lot of time with his famous helmet off. Photo: Disney.

Seeing as we’re returning to Jabba’s Palace, we might see some more familiar faces and beasts that old-school fans will remember from when Luke and his group were fighting for their lives in the fortress.

When is The Mandalorian Season 3 release date?

Disney hasn’t yet confirmed when The Mandalorian Season Three will come out, or even what we can expect it to focus on.

The show is posed to bring in various legendary characters, from epic Mandalorian warriors to a Jedi surviving in secret.

All we know is that we won’t be seeing The Mandalorian return in 2021 – but perhaps Disney will give us a confirmed release date for Christmas.