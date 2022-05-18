Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere after party at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Are you ready to go back into the Upside Down with “the biggest ever” Stranger Things season? The final season of the Netflix hit finally getting a Netflix UK release date – and we may even get a spin-off series too.

That’s right, after almost three years of waiting, Eleven, Mike and the gang are officially back after Netflix announced the Stranger Things news on their website yesterday, sending social media into a frenzy.

One of Netflix’s most popular TV franchises of all time, the retrowave American drama has broken streaming records across the globe since its release six years ago, growing an army of fans who will be delighted to hear season four of Stranger Things will be the longest one yet.

Launched in 2016, the show – created by Duffer brothers Matt and Ross – stormed to the top of the Netflix streaming charts almost instantly.

According to viewing figures release by the streaming giant in 2021, Stranger Things is now officially the joint most-watched series on the platform, with season three of the science fiction horror hit bringing in a staggering 582 million viewers.

After of the release of season 4, the series creators confirmed the popular hit show was reaching “the beginning of the end” in an open letter to fans.

"With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.” they said via a tweet on Netflix’s Twitter account.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you'll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."

When will Stranger Things season 4 be released on Netflix UK?

Confirmed as Stranger Things penultimate season, the tagline teasing that “every ending has a beginning.”

Split into two parts, Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 will premiere on Netflix UK on May 27, with Volume 2 confirmed to be released on July 1. Both will be available to watch from 8:01am BST.

Will Stranger Things release a spin-off series?

A Stranger Things spin-off series has long been rumoured, with several sources claiming that the shows main character Eleven, played by British actor Mille Bobby Brown, would be the focus of it.

The creators of the show have now added fuel to that fire, by saying: “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first, we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.”

Now that’s a pretty big hint!

