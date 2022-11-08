Children In Need – or Pudsey Day – is on Friday, November 18 this year.

Children In Need is one of the most famous charities in the UK and it has raised money for disadvantaged youths since 1980. Last year, the campaign’s ‘on the night’ total skyrocketed to £39.3 million and it bumped up to £51 million as additional donations swept in.

Here’s everything you should know about Children In Need 2022, from when it’s on, how to watch it, and which celebrities are involved this year.

When is Children In Need 2022?

The Children In Need event - also referred to as “Pudsey Day” - will fall on Friday, November 18 this year.

How can you watch Children In Need 2022?

The Great SPOTacular Appeal Night will be broadcast live on BBC One on Friday, November 18 from 7pm. If you can’t make this time then aside from catching the show live on TV you can also watch it later via BBC iPlayer.

Which celebrities are attending Children In Need this year?

Pudsey Bear visits Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling (Scotland) to help out the keepers feeding the zebras ahead BBC Children in Need 2020.

The Great SPOTacular Appeal Night this year will be presented by former Lioness Alex Scott, Bake Off original Mel Giedroyc, presenter Ade Adepitan, and comedians Chris Ramsey and Jason Manford. Fitness coach and personality Joe Wicks will also be involved and will host a ‘Walk With Joe’ event for the occasion, taking on a 30-mile walk that he aims to complete in 10 hours as a fundraising endeavour. Other personalities attending Children In Need this year include:

Broadcaster Anita Rani

Blogger Louise Pentland

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams

Love Island host Laura Whitmore

Love Island winner Dani Dyer

Podcast host Giovanna Fletcher

RuPaul’s Drag race winner Blu Hydrangea

Strictly Come Dancing’s Tilly Ramsay

TV presenter Katie Piper

YouTuber Lewys Ball

This year’s host, Chris Ramsay, said: “BBC Children in Need is an event in every family’s annual calendar and I’m thrilled to be supporting the charity again this year.”

How can you donate to Children in Need 2022?