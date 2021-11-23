Lady Gaga will play the lead role in new crime-thriller House of Gucci. Photo credit: MGM Studios.

Pop icon Lady Gaga is once again swapping the microphone for the big screen as she returns take on the new Ridley Scott crime-thriller ‘House of Gucci’.

The film, which is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, is set in Italy.

It spans three decades, documenting the rise and fall of the Gucci dynasty and sees a star studded cast take on many of the main roles.

And for Gaga, who’s move into acting over the past decade, has been anything but a Bad Romance: the film is set to elevate her acting career even further.

The 35-year-old has already won awards such as the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actress and the National Board of Review Award for Best Actress for hit movie ‘A Star is Born’ and has been nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a BAFTA.

For Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, it will be her first role since her Oscar-nominated performance alongside Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born.

South Shields-born director Scott is thought to have originally produced a script for a film that followed the infamous downfall of the Gucci dynasty all the way back in 2006, with rumours Hollywood A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Angelina Jolie would take the leads role.

However, the script was dismissed by the family. Thankfully for film buffs the world over, Scott has eventually been able to release the story 15 years later.

Who is in the cast for House of Gucci?

Lady Gaga takes the main role of Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian socialite and wife of Maurizio Gucci.

Playing the part of Maurizio is critically acclaimed actor Adam Driver, who recently starred as Detective Philip "Flip" Zimmerman in Spike Lee’s multi-award winning 2018 film BlacKkKlansman.

Star of films such as Dallas Buyers Club, Fight Club and Suicide Squad, Jared Leto dons prosthetics as he takes on the role of Gucci designer Paolo Gucci, with Brit Jeremy Irons starring as Maurizo’s father Rodolpho Gucci.

And the A-list doesn’t stop there.

Salma Hayek – who is actually married to the current head of Gucci – stars as Patrizia’s confidant Giuseppina Auriemma, while the iconic Al Pacino stars as Aldo Gucci. Quite the star cast.

When is House of Gucci released in UK cinemas?

The red velvet curtain will open for House of Gucci on Friday November 26 exclusively in cinemas, with a runtime of two hours and 37 minutes.

While many 2021 films have seen cinema align with streaming services on release, House of Gucci will only be available once its has ran its course in cinemas worldwide.

Who owns Gucci now?

Due to family feuds, the Gucci family was entirely ousted from the capital of the company by 1993.