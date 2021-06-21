We are edging ever-closer to the day Iain Stirling will utter those immortal words: “toniiiiiiight on Love Island...”

Love Island 2021 is almost upon us after being away from our screens for far too long.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The previous series of the hugely popular ITV2 show was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so let’s see if we can jog your memory of what to expect this summer.

The fire pit. Recoupling. Drama. The villa. The Hideaway. Getting grabbed for a ‘chat’. Casa Amor!

Did it all just come flooding back?

Well, Love Island recently released a teaser on its social media channels starring host Laura Whitmore with the tagline: “This is not a drill!”

Slap on your factor 50 and get ready to crack on.

When is Love Island 2021 on TV? Scottish lass Paige Turley and her partner Finn Tapp won the previous series (photos: ITV)

When is Love Island back on TV? What channel is Love Island on?

It’s not long to wait. The new summer series will officially be back on ITV2 on Monday, June 28 at 9pm.

Love Island posted on its Twitter account on June 16: “ A hot date for your diary: #LoveIsland returns to @itv2 and @itvhub on Monday 28th June!”

But which sun soaked location will it be based at this series?

In a year when travelling overseas has been very uncertain, it’s left some wondering whether the show would do an I’m A Celeb and film in a Welsh Castle.

Love Island UK has traditionally taken place in the Spanish island of Mallorca, at the luxurious villa Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.

It has only strayed once for the winter series in January 2020, which was filmed in South Africa instead.

But this summer, it looks like the islanders will be packing their suitcases to Spain once more.

Speaking to Radio Times, ITV Commissioner Amanda Stavri said it will “definitely be the Love Island viewers know and love”.

She said: “We haven’t announced anything officially but Mallorca is very much the home of Love Island.”

Who are the new contestants and can I still apply?

Unfortunately, it looks like the application process is now closed.

Which can only mean this year’s bunch of singletons have now been chosen.

The line-up hasn’t been officially announced by ITV yet, but rumours are flying around as to who will be stepping into the villa.

Based on previous seasons, we can hazard a guess that they will all be incredibly attractive with enormous Instagram followings, and one or two will be related to a D-List celeb. Or, at the very least, have dated a previous islander.

We’re just hoping there will be plenty of Scots thrown in to spice things up.

We’ll be updating this story as soon as the new cast has been officially confirmed.

What are Paige and Finn up to now?

Speaking of Scots, in the last series of Love Island Paige Turley rode into the sunset with her partner Finn Tapp.

They won the Winter version of the show back in February 2020 (seems like a lifetime ago) – but what has happened since?

Well, you’ll be happy to know they are still very much loved up and have moved in together, having celebrated their one year anniversary back in Feb.

Paige, from West Lothian, is the ex girlfriend of singer Lewis Capaldi, you’ll remember.

The 23-year-old has launched her own singing career since leaving the villa, while Finn (a former semi-professional footballer) has his own YouTube channel.

What was the controversy over LGBT contestants?

Love Island representatives have said there were “logistical difficulties” over including LGBT contestants in this year’s show.

The comments came after rumours this series could have bisexual islanders entering the villa.

ITV boss Amanda Stavri said to Radio Times: “In terms of gay Islanders, I think the main challenge is regarding the format of Love Island.

“There’s a sort of logistical difficulty, because although Islanders don’t have to be 100% straight, the format must sort of give [them] an equal choice when coupling up.”

Reacting to these comments, TV critic Scott Bryan wrote: "I’m sorry, we can’t reflect your sexuality on screen because of logistics hope you understand.

"Part of me understands, I know the format. But part of me gets so irritated by this too.

“On principle, nowhere should be blocked off on TV because your sexuality. It’s 2021. If it’s causing a problem, change the show to make it work babes.”

While others have poked fun at the choice of language. One Twitter user said: “Mum, dad, i've got something to tell you. i'm....a logistical difficulty.”

Love Island 2021 airs on ITV2 on June 28.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.