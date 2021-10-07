Drag Race UK series 3 is in full swing. River Medway, Veronica Green, and Charity Kase giving their all in a workout dance challenge (Photo: Guy Levy for BBC/World of Wonder)

Engine’s have well and truly started on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3, with two queens already sent home and the competition hotting up in the werk room.

The popular reality show has been a huge hit, with the previous seasons seeing millions tuning in as the likes of Lawrence Chaney and The Vivienne took home the crown in seasons one and two. And the show’s viewing figures show little sign of slowing down after an exciting start to the latest season.

Now approaching its third week, the multi-award winning show is already down to the final 10 drag queens, while Victoria Scone – one of the season’s early favourites for the crown – could be forced out of the competition through injury.

She may be one of the youngest queens to ever enter the show, but 19-year-old Krystal Versace is already setting the standard for the season, winning the first two maxi challenges of the season.

Her double victory meant the Kent-born artist is the first queen from Drag Race UK to win the first two challenges in a row.

What day is Drag Race UK on? What time is Drag Race UK on?

The third season of the show is screening weekly, with episodes airing on a Thursday night via BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Each instalment will go live at 7pm, with episodes tending to last between one hour and 70 minutes and ending on a lip-sync to decide who “sashays away” or who hears the immortal words “shantay, you stay.”

Who went home on Drag Race UK last week?

The opening episode of the new season saw the Brighton based drag act Anubis – named after the Egyptian god of the afterlife in tribute to the drag star’s Egyptian born father – depart the show following a lip sync with break dancing queen Elektra Fence.

Sadly for Elektra, the Burnley based act landed in the bottom two for the second week in a row after the judges admitted they were less than impressed with her “red carpet showstoppers” look, saying the dress was like something from “Star Wars”, and that Elektra was overly energetic in the weekly challenge.

Despite a closely fought lip-sync with Vanity Milan, the 29-year-old queen wasn’t so lucky the second time around and Elektra was given the immortal RuPaul command to “sashay away”, which meant an early exit from the competition.

However, the biggest drama from last week’s episode came after the lip-sync, when host RuPaul advised early favourite Victoria Scone that she must be assessed by the doctors after a troublesome knee injury meant she was forced to don trainers for her runway walk.