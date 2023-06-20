Here are 10 popular television that Netflix have confirmed will be returning for a new season in 2023.

It has already been a triumphant year for streaming giant Netflix with a number of new and returning releases hitting the platform to critical acclaim.

While they started 2022 on rocky ground, there can be no doubt that the work the Netflix hierarchy have put in has secured their crown as the world's number one streaming service.

With returns pencilled in for the likes of Squid Game and Sex Education over the next 12 months, we've looked at 10 of the best returning series which Netflix have confirmed will return this year.

1 . The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2) One of Netflix's surprise hits in 2022, a second season of The Lincoln Lawyer has been confirmed and will arrive in July.

2 . Sunderland 'Til I Die (Season 3) One of the most popular football documentaries ever made, Netflix will return to Wearside as Sunderland look to escape their League One doom and finally achieve promotion after four years in the English third tier.

3 . Sex Education (Season 4) With filming already complete, one of Netflix's most popular releases ever will see its fourth season land on the platform in 2023, it has been confirmed.

4 . Lupin (Part 3) Omar Sy returns as Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise in the French mystery series that has gripped viewers.