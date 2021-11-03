Netflix has changed the way the world watches television since its popularity boom in 2010.

The streaming service is now part of everyday life, with its abundance of choice that allow users to stream some of the world’s best new television shows, films and documentaries alongside a host of classics. It’s no wonder Netflix have a reported 213 million subscribers worldwide.

However, with the festive season around the corner and the night’s getting darker, November’s Netflix list promises to be binge-worthy, with a host of new arrivals hitting the platform throughout the month.

Here are 10 of the best new shows and films on Netflix this month.

This list is in no particular order.

1. Big Mouth - November 5 Big Mouth has been a huge hit on Netflix, and season five is set to drop on bonfire net. Expect fireworks. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Tiger King 2 - November 17 Joe Exotic vs Carole Baskin - the biggest personal grudge of century. Wondering what has happened to Joe since his imprisonment? You'll be able to find out on November 17. Tiger King 2 is sure to be wacky and bizarre as ever. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. F is for Family - November 25 The fifth season of popular animation F is For Family see comedian Bill Burr and Emmy award-winner Michael Price, transport back to the 1970s, a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren’t part of the character's vocabulary. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Hellbound - November 19 Sure to be another Netflix hit, Hellbound is a story about otherworldly beings who appear out of nowhere to issue a decree and condemn individuals to hell. Photo: Jung Jaegu | Netflix Photo Sales