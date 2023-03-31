All Sections
Netflix are launching a host of great movies on their platform in April.

What's films are coming to Netflix UK in April: 10 of best new films on Netflix UK - including Lewis Capaldi documentary

Streaming giant Netflix will launch some amazing new releases films and documentaries this April – including a special behind the scenes documentary on Lewis Capaldi.

By Graham Falk
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 09:12 BST

It is most definitely one of the most exciting films line-ups so far this year from Netflix, with a eagerly anticipated Lewis Capaldi documentary and an award winning David Bowie biopic on the list of new releases added to the streamers platform in April.

What's on Netflix UK in April: 9 of the best new TV series on Netflix in April

In stark contrast to last year, Netflix have had an outstanding first few months of 2023 with a number of big hitters landing on the platform and cementing their place at the world’s number one subscription service.

Best K drama on Netflix 2023: These are the 15 highest rated Korean drama TV series on Netflix UK

With films starring Hollywood A-listers such as Keanu Reeves, Bob Odenkirk and Evan-Rachel Wood hitting Netflix in April, it shows no signs of slowing down.

TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in April, including hit series New Girl

Here are 10 of the best new films hitting Netflix in April.

Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch in the action packed movie that sees a father go above and beyond when his home is broken into by burglars.

1. Nobody - April 13

Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch in the action packed movie that sees a father go above and beyond when his home is broken into by burglars. Photo: Amy Sussman

This in depth documentary follows Scottish singer songwriter and his meteoric rise to global fame.

2. Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now - April 5

This in depth documentary follows Scottish singer songwriter and his meteoric rise to global fame. Photo: Rich Polk

Filmmaker Brett Morgen explores David Bowie's creative, spiritual and musical journey using never-before-seen footage of the legendary musician. Oscar nominated.

3. Moonage Daydream - April 5

Filmmaker Brett Morgen explores David Bowie's creative, spiritual and musical journey using never-before-seen footage of the legendary musician. Oscar nominated. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

This fascinating documentary about a couple who go on a romantic date to Costa Rica after meeting on a dating app - but find themselves stuck as the pandemic begins.

4. Longest Third Date - April 18

This fascinating documentary about a couple who go on a romantic date to Costa Rica after meeting on a dating app - but find themselves stuck as the pandemic begins. Photo: Netflix

