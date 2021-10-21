Last week's challenge winners, from left to right: River Medway, Vanity Milan, Ella Vaday, Choriza May. Photo credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Engine’s have well and truly started on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3, with three queens already sent home and the competition hotting up in the werk room.

The popular reality show has been a huge hit, with the previous seasons seeing millions tuning in as the likes of Lawrence Chaney and The Vivienne took home the crown in seasons one and two. And the show’s viewing figures show little sign of slowing down after an exciting start to the latest season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now into’s fifth week, the multi-award winning show is already down to the final 8 drag queens, after Victoria Scone – one of the season’s early favourites for the crown – was forced out of the competition through injury.

She may be one of the youngest queens to ever enter the show, but 19-year-old Krystal Versace is already setting the standard for the season, winning the first two maxi challenges of the season, although Scarlett Harlett’s double win on episode three combined with judge Graham Norton’s comments he is “a little bored already” means Krystal will need to up her game in the coming weeks.

What day is Drag Race UK on? What time is Drag Race UK on?

The third season of the show is screening weekly, with episodes airing on a Thursday night via BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Each instalment will go live at 7pm, with episodes tending to last between one hour and 70 minutes and ending on a lip-sync to decide who “sashays away” or who hears the immortal words “shantay, you stay.”

Who are the guest judges on this week’s Drag Race UK?

As per every episode, host RuPaul and Michelle Visage will be on the judging panel, and they are joining my rotating guest judge Graham Norton this week.

However, this week’s special guest judge is sure to delight the queens, with Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock taking the hot seat on the panel. She was officially confirmed to appear on the panel last month but it was unknown which episodes of the new series she would feature on, though it can now be confirmed she will appear this week on episode five.

The pop star admitted she was “gagged” to take part in the show, and added: “The thing that I love about Drag Race is the creativity and the drama – and the outfits are just always banging.”

What are the lyrics to BDE from last week’s episode?

Last week’s signing challenge saw the queen’s split into two teams and tasked with signing pop ballad ‘BDE (Big Drag Energy).

To see the lyrics to the upbeat pop version by group one, the Slice Girls, have a look here. However, if you prefer the winner version from last week by group two, Pick ‘n’ Mix, then you can find them here.

Who went home on Drag Race UK last week?

Episode four saw Scarlett Harlett face off with Charity Kase after the duo failed to impress the judges in the singing challenge, while their runway look for ‘Night of a Thousand Spice Girls’ also failed the float the judges boat.

However, after an epic lip-sync to Spice Girls classed hit ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’, RuPaul opted to hand both queens a second chance, uttering the immortal words “shantay you stay” to both queens, ensuring the duo fought on for another week.

The shock news on episode three of the early exit of Cardiff’s Victoria Scone due to a knee injury was the likely factor in giving RuPaul an option to ‘double shantay.’

The first ever cis-gendered woman to appear on Drag Race, Scone was seen as one of the early favourites to win the show after a show stopping performance in the first episode, though, sadly, host RuPaul confirmed the shocking news that they were to leave the show owing to her knee injury during a winners lip-sync with Krystal Versace.