Last week's challenge winners, from left to right: River Medway, Vanity Milan, Ella Vaday, Choriza May. Photo credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Engine’s have well and truly started on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3, with a host of queens already sent home and the competition hotting up in the werk room.

The popular reality show has been a huge hit, with the previous seasons seeing millions tuning in as the likes of Lawrence Chaney and The Vivienne took home the crown in seasons one and two. And the show’s viewing figures show little sign of slowing down after an exciting start to the latest season.

Now into’s fifth week, the multi-award winning show is already down to the final 8 drag queens, after Victoria Scone – one of the season’s early favourites for the crown – was forced out of the competition through injury.

This week will see the arrival of the popular snatch game challenge, which sees each contestant give their take on a popular celebrity or character, often with hilarious consequences. The challenge has often set the queens apart at the midway part of the show – so we are very excited.

What day is Drag Race UK on? What time is Drag Race UK on?

The third season of the show is screening weekly, with episodes airing on a Thursday night via BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Each instalment will go live at 7pm, with episodes tending to last between one hour and 70 minutes and ending on a lip-sync to decide who “sashays away” or who hears the immortal words “shantay, you stay.”

Who went home on Drag Race UK last week?

Episode five saw Scarlett Harlett face off with Charity Kase for the second week in a row after the duo failed to impress the judges for the second week running.

However, unlike week four, RuPaul opted not to offer both queens a another chance by giving them a ‘double shantay’ and sent home alternative drag act Charity Kase.

Fans are still reeling from the shock early exit of Cardiff’s Victoria Scone due to a knee injury, which was the likely factor in giving RuPaul an option to ‘double shantay’ in episode four.

The first ever cis-gendered woman to appear on Drag Race, Scone was seen as one of the early favourites to win the show after a show stopping performance in the first episode, though, sadly, host RuPaul confirmed the shocking news that they were to leave the show owing to her knee injury during a winners lip-sync with Krystal Versace.