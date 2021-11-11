Krystal Versace - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Guy Levy

Engine’s have well and truly started on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3, with a host of queens already sent home and the final edging closer and closer.

The popular reality show has been a huge hit, with the previous seasons seeing millions tuning in as the likes of Lawrence Chaney and The Vivienne took home the crown in seasons one and two. And the show’s viewing figures show little sign of slowing down after an exciting start to the latest season.

The multi-award winning show is already down to the final five drag queens, with Ella Vaday, Krystal Versace, Kitty Scott-Claus and Vanity Milan the only queens left battling for the crown.

Vanity Milan, Scarlett Harlett - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Guy Levy

While it is yet to be confirmed, it is believed this week’s guest judge will be comedian Kathy Burke of Gimme, Gimme fame.

What day is Drag Race UK on? What time is Drag Race UK on?

The third season of the show is screening weekly, with episodes airing on a Thursday night via BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Each instalment will go live at 7pm, with episodes tending to last between one hour and 70 minutes and ending on a lip-sync to decide who “sashays away” or who hears the immortal words “shantay, you stay.”

Who went home on Drag Race UK last week?

Once again, lip-sync assassin Vanity Milan saw off another queen after landing in the bottom two for the third time this season.

She battled cockney queen Scarlett Harlett (herself in a third lip sync of the series) and battled through to the final four of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK with a fierce rendition of Scandalous by Mis-Teeq in front of guest judge Alesha Dixon.

Scarlett Harlett’s departure comes hot on the heels of RuPaul’s shock double elimination, which shocked viewers, while many fans are still reeling from the shock early exit of Cardiff’s Victoria Scone due to a knee injury.

The first ever cis-gendered woman to appear on Drag Race, Scone was seen as one of the early favourites to win the show after a show stopping performance in the first episode, though, sadly, host RuPaul confirmed the shocking news that they were to leave the show owing to her knee injury during a winners lip-sync with Krystal Versace.