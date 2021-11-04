Last week's challenge winners, from left to right: River Medway, Vanity Milan, Ella Vaday, Choriza May. Photo credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Engine’s have well and truly started on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3, with a host of queens already sent home and the final edging closer and closer.

The popular reality show has been a huge hit, with the previous seasons seeing millions tuning in as the likes of Lawrence Chaney and The Vivienne took home the crown in seasons one and two. And the show’s viewing figures show little sign of slowing down after an exciting start to the latest season.

The multi-award winning show is already down to the final five drag queens, with Ella Vaday, Krystal Versace, Kitty Scott-Claus, Vanity Milan and Scarlett Harlett the only queens left battling for the crown.

This week will see former Mis-teeq vocalist Alesha Dixon as guest judge, while ‘Charity Shop Sue’ is the secondary guest judge.

What day is Drag Race UK on? What time is Drag Race UK on?

The third season of the show is screening weekly, with episodes airing on a Thursday night via BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Each instalment will go live at 7pm, with episodes tending to last between one hour and 70 minutes and ending on a lip-sync to decide who “sashays away” or who hears the immortal words “shantay, you stay.”

Who went home on Drag Race UK last week?

Drag Race fans were shocked last week when RuPaul sent home BOTH queens following the lip-sync.

Many fans voiced their displeasure on social media, claiming it would have made more sense for both queens to stay, with many praising the lip-sync battle as one of the better ones in the season.

Alas, episode six saw Newcastle queen Choriza May and Kent based River Medway depart the show with RuPaul asking them both to “sashay away.”

The double elimination comes as a shock to viewers, with many fans are still reeling from the shock early exit of Cardiff’s Victoria Scone due to a knee injury.

The first ever cis-gendered woman to appear on Drag Race, Scone was seen as one of the early favourites to win the show after a show stopping performance in the first episode, though, sadly, host RuPaul confirmed the shocking news that they were to leave the show owing to her knee injury during a winners lip-sync with Krystal Versace.