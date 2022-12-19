The high court drama known as the famous Wagatha Christie trial has been turned in a TV documentary drama. Here’s when you can see it.

Coleen Rooney departs with husband Wayne Rooney at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 12, 2022 in London, England.. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

A drama film which chronicles the famous High Court battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney is set to be screened this Christmas.

The 2022 court battle, known as famously as ‘Wagatha Christie’, will turn the legal battle between the pair into a two-part dramatisation that will land just in time for the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said to be a deep dive into the dramatic events that saw wife of former England striker Jamie Vardy sue fellow ‘wag’ Rooney for libel in June 2020, the film will explore the highly publicised court case that saw the latter allege Vardy had been leaking fake stories to tabloids in exchange for money.

Following the revelation, Vardy strongly denied the accusations and instead took the 36-year-old to High Court for libel, although the judge ruled in favour of the Liverpool born Rooney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, such was the public interest in the case earlier this year, a drama film was commissioned and will showcase the steps that led to the case and the impact it had on the two women that were thrown back into the limelight following it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wagatha Christie cast

Known for her role as Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter franchise, British actor Natalia Tena will play the role of Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City striker Jamie. Meanwhile Coleen Rooney will be portrayed by BAFTA award winner Chanel Cresswell (This Is England).

Elsewhere Michael Sheen (The Damned United) will portray David Sherbourne, Coleen Rooney barrister, with Marci Nagyszokolyai as Jamie Vardy and Simon Coury as Hugh Tomlinson.

Who plays Manchester United star Wayne Rooney

Advertisement Hide Ad

England’s joint record goal scorer, and husband to Coleen, will be played by Welsh actor Dion Lloyd, best known for roles his role in Pride (2014) and Y Golau (2022).

It is not known how much Rooney, now managed of Major League Soccer side DC United, will feature in the documentary though it can be confirmed his character will be involved after Llyod’s confirmed appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wagatha Christie release date

Split into two parts, the documentary film will be launched especially for Christmas, with part one scheduled for release on Wednesday December 21 and the second part will then be broadcast a day later, December 22, at the same time.

How can I watch Wagatha Christie documentary drama

Advertisement Hide Ad