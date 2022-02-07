Often adored by cinema goers and criticised by film critics for their cringe factor in equal measure, romantic comedies are a staple of modern day cinema – whether you like it, or not.

However, which side of the divide streaming giant Netflix sits couldn’t be more obvious, with the subscription platform absolutely jam-packed with some of the latest – and greatest – rom-coms out there.

So whether you’re topping up red wine and getting ready settle on the couch with your loved one, or lamenting the commercialisation of Valentine's Day, why not check out the best 10 romantic comedies available on Netflix UK, as ranked by popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes?

1. Lust Stories Lust Stories portrays varied dimensions of love, lust, power, status and romance, from the eyes of the women in the stories, and what they want.

2. Catching Killers Catching Feelings follows a formerly-famous author and his wife when their lives are disrupted by a famous friend comes to stay with them.

3. Lovesick Lovesick sees former Lothario Dylan discover he has a sexually transmitted disease, which forces him to retrace the steps and contact his former partners. However, each meeting sees him remember defining moment in a relationship that he would prefer to forget.

4. To All the Boys I've Loved Before To All the Boys I've Loved Before may seem like you're run of the mill teen romance, but lovable characters make it a very pleasant watch.