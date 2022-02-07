Often adored by cinema goers and criticised by film critics for their cringe factor in equal measure, romantic comedies are a staple of modern day cinema – whether you like it, or not.
However, which side of the divide streaming giant Netflix sits couldn’t be more obvious, with the subscription platform absolutely jam-packed with some of the latest – and greatest – rom-coms out there.
So whether you’re topping up red wine and getting ready settle on the couch with your loved one, or lamenting the commercialisation of Valentine's Day, why not check out the best 10 romantic comedies available on Netflix UK, as ranked by popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes?
Ozark season 4: Part 2 release date, why popular Netflix TV series is split into two, what to expect