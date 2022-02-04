Following the storming success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is starring in another well-loved series.

Uncharted is a film adaptation of a series of four main games, following the story of adventurer Nathan Drake.

The first game was released in 2007, with this cinematic version coming a full 15 years later.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming film.

What is Uncharted about?

Although based on the same characters, the film will act as a prequel to the games.

This explains why youthful Tom Holland was cast to play Nathan Drake, looking significantly younger than he does in the games.

Uncharted will also not be canon to the story of the games.

Instead, the plot will see Nathan go off in pursuit of "the greatest treasure never found".

At the same time, he is trying to track down clues that may lead to Nathan's long-lost brother.

Tom Holland stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted. Photo: Sony Entertainment.

Uncharted release date in the UK

Uncharted will release on February 11th, 2022 in the UK.

This is a week earlier than the US release date, which falls on February 18th.

Tom Holland is stepping into the role of Nathan Drake, the lead from the original Uncharted games. Photo: IGDB / Sony Entertainment.

Netflix also has the streaming rights to the film, along with a number of other Sony titles, including Morbius and Venom.

Who does Tom Holland play in Uncharted?

Tom Holland plays a young version of muscled adventurer Nathan Drake.

He's joined by Mark Wahlberg, who will portray seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Drake’s mentor.

Other key characters include Sophia Taylor Ali, playing fellow treasure hunter Chloe Frazer, who was already introduced in Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and led the spin-off game, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

In the games, Frazer and Drake have a romantic background, which could be reflected in the film as well.

Antonio Banderas is playing the villain of the movie, but there’s no confirmed identity for the antagonist just yet.

It’s rumoured that it’s not any villain fans will know from the games, but instead an original creation specifically for the film.