Traces cast: who stars with Molly Windsor and Martin Compston in the Alibi TV forensic drama

A new Dundee-set crime drama which started at the beginning of the month has been gripping the attention of Scotland.

Traces stars Line of Duty alumni, and explorers the world of SIFA, the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science.

(Photo: Alibi)

It's buried away on crime channel Alibi, so here's everything you need to know about it, including how to watch it:

What is Traces about?

"When 23-year-old Emma Hedges returns to Scotland to take up a new position as a lab assistant at SIFA, she signs up to an online course which teaches the principles of forensic science," says the show's official synopsis.

Hedges soon discovers that the fictitious case study has a strikingly similar and shocking link to her past, and as Emma’s sleuthing takes her into darker corners and unpicks more and more secrets, it becomes clear that she should trust no-one.

"Running alongside Emma’s central story, other cases and different forensic disciplines will shine a spotlight on science’s contribution to solving the mysteries of human existence."

Who stars in it?

"Traces introduces us to three compelling and very different female characters," says the synopsis, "Emma Hedges, Prof. Sarah Gordon and Prof. Kathy Torrance - who together will use the rigours of forensics to uncover the truth about an unsolved murder case."

BAFTA award winning actress Molly Windsor stars as lab assistant Emma Hedges. She picked up the BAFTA gong for her roles as Holly Winshaw in Rochdale grooming scandal drama Three Girls, and who also starred as alongside Katherine Kelly in TV drama, Cheat.

Laura Fraser (The Missing, Breaking Bad) co-stars as Prof. Sarah Gordon, while Jennifer Spence (Travelers, You Me Her) is Prof. Kathy Torrance.

Co-starring opposite the female leads is Martin Compston, who will be instantly familiar to fans of similar crime shows for his time as anti-corruption cop DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty.

He's also appeared in Mary Queen of Scots, Victoria and Ripper Street, but unlike in Line of Duty, Compston will be delivering his lines in his native Scottish accent here.

When can I watch it?

Traces premiered on Alibi on Monday 9 December at 9pm.

Since then, each of its six, one-hour episodes have been broadcast on Mondays and Tuesdays.

That means we'll be four episodes deep after tonight's edition (17 December).

If you've missed any of the previous installments, or need to catch up, you can do so through Sky Go.

Alibi is available on Sky (Channel 132), Virgin Media (Channel 126) and TalkTalk TV, BT TV and Plusnet TV (Channel 312).