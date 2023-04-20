Series 15 of the show that sees famous faces challenged to complete a host of strange tasks is now underway – but will any of the episodes join the ranks of these all-time greats?
While there have only been 14 series proper, there have also been special one-off ‘Champion of Champion’ and ‘New Year Treat’ programmes, comprising one or two episodes. All told, there have been 138 episodes of the show so far.
The show sees (mainly) comedians take part in a range of challenges which are then marked by the hosts, usually (but not always) winning a maximum of five points per task.
The person with the highest score wins the series and takes home a trophy modelled on the Taskmaster’s (Davies) head.
Here are 10 facts that even fans of the programme might not know.
1. A global concern
It's not just the UK that loves Taskmaster - there are a number of other versions of the program that have been produces around the world, all based on the British original. There are currently seven international versions being broadcast - in Croatia, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Sweden. Australian will be getting its first series later this year, while versions have previously also been made in Belgium, Canada, Germany, Spain and the United States. The New Zealand version (pictured) is hosted by Jeremy Wells and Paul Williams. Photo: Contributed
2. That's a (bubble) wrap
Not all tasks end up making it onto screen. One that was attempted for each of the first three seasons was 'burst an entire roll of bubble wrap'. Turns out that it's quite difficult to do, takes forever, and makes for very bad television. Don't expect it to make an appearance anytime soon. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. A perfect score
Dara O'Briain is the only contestant on the show to ever record a perfect score in a single episode - achieving the feat in Series 14, Episode 2 by winning every single task and receiving bonus points for pairing up the most socks in one of the tasks. His total of 30 is also the joint highest score for a single episode - tied with Katherine Ryan in Series 2, Episode 3 (although she was helped by winning a massive 15 points in the live task). Photo: Channel 4
4. Mel Giedroyc
Conversely, Mel Giedroyc holds the records for the lowest number of points ever scored in a single episode. She managed to get just three on the scoreboard in Series 4, Episode 3. Photo: Channel 4